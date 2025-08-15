Resilient artists return to Montauk Art Show after alleged drunk driver plowed through it

Weeks after an alleged drunk driver plowed through the Montauk Artist Association's annual summer art show, ruining artwork, breaking hearts and causing thousands in damage, the show has returned.

The artists say they're stronger than ever.

Jewelry designer Jacqueline Clint turned the destruction into determination, remaking most of her inventory, one bead and wire at a time. Kent lost $80,000 worth of jewelry in the initial incident. Her new booth is set up just feet from where the crash happened.

"It's taken a long time. I am not at 100%, but I feel like I am almost there," Clint said. "Every available minute of my day, I am making jewelry."

An alleged drunk driver crashed through six tents at the annual Montauk Art Show on the Green on June 29, 2025. Evan Reinheimer

What was destroyed in a matter of seconds has taken her weeks to rebuild.

"It's my passion. I really didn't have a choice to just stop making jewelry, I don't want to, and I felt like I can't think about what happened. I just have to pick up and move on," Clint said.

In June, a 23-year-old driver who was allegedly under the influence plowed her SUV through the popular Montauk Plaza. Show organizers said she barreled through at least six tents, destroying nearly everything. All but one of those tents returned for the second part of the show.

An alleged drunk driver smashed through several tents at the Montauk Art Show on June 29, 2025. John Papaleo

"Anyone who can come here and pick up the pieces and just keep going again, tells you a lot about the resiliency of these people." Montauk treasurer John Papaleo said.

Photographer Jim Levison is another of the returning artists. His damage tallied up to roughly $30,000, but he said his love for art was never destroyed.

"Yes, it feels good to be back in business," Levison said.

The artists aren't just displaying their work. They're showing off what it means to rebuild.

The art show will be going on all weekend. There's also an active online fundraiser for the artists which has already reached roughly $24,000.