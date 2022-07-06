Watch CBS News
Monkeypox vaccines arrive in New York City as case numbers climb

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Monkeypox cases climbing in Tri-State Area
NEW YORK -- New Yorkers can soon begin scheduling appointments to receive the monkeypox vaccine. 

The city anticipated nearly 6,000 doses, and said the first round arrived Wednesday. 

Officials say appointments will be available online starting this afternoon. 

As of Monday, 111 people in the city had tested positive for orthopoxvirus, believed to be monkeypox.

Monkeypox is spread through close, prolonged contact with an infected person.  

First published on July 6, 2022 / 11:31 AM

