As monkeypox cases grow, Bronx borough president calls for a permanent sexual health clinic

NEW YORK -- As monkeypox cases continue to climb, three mass vaccination sites are set to open Sunday in New York City.

The Bronx High School of Science will be one of the three pop-up vaccination sites, but the thing is, these sites will only be open for one day, so there's a lot of frustration surrounding access to the vaccine.

The Bronx Science High School, Aviation High School in Queens, and Bushwick Education in Brooklyn will all open Sunday to distribute the monkeypox vaccine.

MONKEYPOX VACCINE

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson told CBS2's Alecia Reid she has been working with the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene and is calling for a permanent sexual health clinic to be placed in the Bronx that will not only offer monkeypox testing, but antiviral treatments and other health services.

She says whenever there's a health crisis, residents in the communities she serves are disproportionately affected due to underlying conditions such as asthma, diabetes and heart disease.

Gibson says the current shortage of doses is a cause for concern, but there is hope on the horizon.

In addition to the 28,000 vaccine doses already sent to the state, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday night announced another 32,000 heading to New York next week.

While more than 50 percent of cases are currently in Manhattan, Gibson says that can change at any time.

The borough president says she will be meeting health professionals and groups from the community on Monday to talk about equitable distribution of the monkeypox vaccine.