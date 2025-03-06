7 New Yorkers charged in $20 million money laundering scheme

Seven people were charged in a $20 million money-laundering scheme that was cracked by Nassau County law enforcement.

Officials said Thursday the victims received alarming texts or emails convincing them to buy gift cards.

"They tell them something like, 'We found child sexual images on your computer and if you want us to clean it, you have to go buy a gift card and give us the money,'" Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said.

More than 1,800 panicked victims then rushed out to purchase gift cards and turned over the numbers.

Home Depot security helped crack money laundering scheme

After a 15-month investigation, Nassau police and prosecutors say seven New Yorkers were found to be laundering the money.

They allegedly redeemed tens of thousands of Lowe's and Home Depot gift cards across Long Island and the Northeast, then bought plumbing supplies, which they resold to plumbing supply stores.

Police say they cracked the complicated scheme after the security team at Home Depot noticed a strange pattern.

"The gift cards were being purchased and used almost immediately after, the same day," Donnelly said.

Also setting off alarms, the security team noticed the gift cards were repeatedly used for high-ticket items like copper piping, water heaters and steel cables.

Defendant Sky Lin, of Flushing, allegedly used more than 50 gift cards worth $50,000 in one day. His attorney declined comment.

Police seized truckloads of plumbing supplies allegedly bought with gift cards at 80 Home Depot and Lowe's locations.

All seven suspects were charged with money laundering and conspiracy, and face up to 15 years in prison.

"What angers me is that we have thousands of victims that are out there, defrauded by these individuals, the lowest of the lowest picking on our seniors, and six of the seven walk out yesterday with an ankle bracelet because of cashless bail," Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.

Investigators are also looking into the plumbing supply stores that purchased the resold goods from the suspects.

Officials say to just hang up the phone if a caller ever tells you to buy a gift card to fix your phone or computer.