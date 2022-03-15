Police: MoMA stabbing suspect Gary Cabana arrested after setting fire in Philadelphia

NEW YORK -- The suspect in Saturday's double stabbing at the Museum of Modern Art has been arrested in Philadelphia.

Police said 60-year-old Gary Cabana was found sleeping on a park bench near a bus terminal around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. This comes after they say he intentionally set a hotel room on fire.

Officers were called around 6 p.m. Monday to a Best Western Hotel for reports of a fire burning in a room on the fifth floor. Officials now believe the blaze was the result of arson.

After checking surveillance video and seeing the suspect may have signed into the hotel under his real name, Philly police stepped up patrols in the city. They eventually found him sleeping on a bench at a Greyhound bus station.

"The information I received that this individual is cooperating with police. He didn't put up a fight, he didn't resist," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters. "When police took him into custody, he came along with police voluntarily. So, we're lucky in that respect."

CBS2 News spoke exclusively with a longtime friend of the suspect, who said he's a good person, despite what went down Saturday.

"He's not a monster. He's a troubled soul who needs help," the friend said.

The friend said they studied theater at Missouri State University before later working as ushers on Broadway. She never thought he would do what he's accused of doing.

Surveillance video showed the suspect jumping over the reception desk at the MoMA before lunging toward museum employees. He repeatedly stabbed two employees, a man and woman both 24 years old, as dozens of people ran for cover.

Police said Cabana was a regular at the museum and went to watch a film Saturday. He was denied access after his membership had been revoked due to two previous disorderly conduct incidents.

It's unclear why he traveled from New York to Philadelphia, but both police departments will work together to complete the investigation.

Meanwhile, the MoMA is expected to reopen today for the first time since the stabbing.