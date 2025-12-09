Family continues search for missing Rutgers University student Mortimer Wortman IV

The family of Mortimer Wortman IV, a Rutgers University student reported missing more than two weeks ago, continues to search for answers in his disappearance.

They say they want authorities to investigate the person who initially reported him missing.

Student was previously threatened by acquaintance who reported him missing, family says

Family members say Wortman, known as Morty to his friends, was last seen on surveillance video around 6 p.m. on Nov. 21. In the video, he's seen getting into a car with an acquaintance, who the family says was charged this past summer with threatening Wortman with a knife.

"He was chasing my son somewhere around town in Point Pleasant. The public called, and he got arrested," father Mortimer Wortman III said. "There was no bail. They let him out."

According to the family, that man was the person who reported Mortimer Wortman IV missing on Nov. 22.

CBS News New York confirmed that information with a law enforcement source, but we are not identifying him because he has not been charged in connection with the disappearance.

Mortimer Wortman IV's brother say there's no evidence he was forced into the vehicle, but they want authorities to re-interview the acquaintance.

"I think my little brother is, um, he likes to see the best in people, and I'm sure he could have been coerced or persuaded to, you know, get in that vehicle," brother Ivan Marks said.

Mortimer Wortman IV Jackson Police Department

Family hopeful for missing student's safe return

Mortimer Wortman IV, 22, is a senior at Rutgers studying agriculture. His family is asking anyone with information to come forward.

"Our concerns are for our son," Mortimer Wortman III said. "We want to know where he's at."

The family is refusing to give up, searching for him almost daily in a wooded area of Jackson, New Jersey.

"I'm very hopeful. My family and I are very hopeful," Marks said. "We believe he is alive somewhere. We have a lot of faith."

"Mortimer's a great kid, loves nature, very humble," Mortimer Wortman III said. "I want him home. Our family wants him home."

CBS News New York reached out to the Ocean County prosecutor's office about this case, but did not immediately hear back.