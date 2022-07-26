Watch CBS News
New Jersey missing dog rescued from sewer pipe after someone heard barking

MEDFORD, N.J. -- It took a team effort in South Jersey to save a dog stuck in a sewer pipe.

Dylan the dog was missing for a week before someone heard him barking over the weekend. 

The Medford Police and Fire Departments arrived and the dog was pulled out safely with help from the town's sewer department. 

Dylan was taken to a local vet and treated for his injuries. 

July 25, 2022

