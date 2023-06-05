Watch CBS News
Miss Stonewall drag queen pageant returns to landmark bar after years of pandemic-related cancellations

NEW YORK -- A popular event returned to the Stonewall Inn after a few years of pandemic-related cancellations.

Drag queens hit the stage at the landmark bar Sunday for the Miss Stonewall pageant.

Contestants were judged on categories including presentation, personality and talent.

"I won Miss Stonewall five years ago. It's an honor to be a part of the legacy and the sisterhood because it really embodies what the equal rights movement is all about. It started right here at this place," one contestant said.

"We're excited to be proud and be at the legendary Stonewall Inn," another contestant said.

The winner of Miss Stonewall gets $1,000 worth of prizes, along with sponsorships and shows.

The event has been going on since 2004.

