Watch CBS News
Local News

New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer to introduce "Miranda's Law" calling for seat belts on school buses

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

N.J. Rep. introduces "Miranda's Law" calling for school bus seat belts
N.J. Rep. introduces "Miranda's Law" calling for school bus seat belts 00:30

PARAMUS, N.J. -- Marking the anniversary of a deadly school bus crash, a New Jersey Congressman is proposing a new law to help avert such tragedies.

Four years ago, on May 17, Paramus fifth grader Miranda Vargas was on a class trip.

Prosecutors say the bus driver attempted an illegal U-turn, and a dump truck hit the bus, killing Miranda and teacher Jennifer Williamson.

Now, Rep. Josh Gottheimer says he will be introducing "Miranda's Law." Among a number of proposals, the measure calls for seat belts on all school buses nationwide.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 17, 2022 / 7:39 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.