New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer to introduce "Miranda's Law" calling for seat belts on school buses

PARAMUS, N.J. -- Marking the anniversary of a deadly school bus crash, a New Jersey Congressman is proposing a new law to help avert such tragedies.

Four years ago, on May 17, Paramus fifth grader Miranda Vargas was on a class trip.

Prosecutors say the bus driver attempted an illegal U-turn, and a dump truck hit the bus, killing Miranda and teacher Jennifer Williamson.

Now, Rep. Josh Gottheimer says he will be introducing "Miranda's Law." Among a number of proposals, the measure calls for seat belts on all school buses nationwide.