Millions of dollars in new amenities greet the masses at Rockaway Beach

Rockaway Beach opens with millions of dollars in new amenities

NEW YORK -- Surfers braved the cold water on Saturday as Rockaway Beach officially opened for the season.

People were also out on bikes and taking a stroll on the boardwalk.

All of New York City's public beaches are now open.

At Rockaway, you'll notice $33-million in new amenities. The beach also features the city's only designated surfing area, open to all skill levels.

"First time surfing and first time in the water for the summer. It was great. I had a great teacher with me. Caught some waves. Fell on my side a few times," Alexandra Taggert said.

"Fair amount of people in. It's a little chilly, but pretty calm. It's a good day to learn, so it's going to be a great summer," surf instructor Dave Caperna said.

Among the upgrades at Rockaway are renovated playgrounds and a performance space at Beach 95th Street.