New York City beaches open Saturday for unofficial start to summer

NEW YORK -- Fourteen miles of New York City's beautiful beaches open for the season at 10 a.m. Saturday, marking the unofficial start to summer.

The water might be too chilly for some, but there's still plenty to enjoy, like food, rides and games this Memorial Day Weekend.

From the boardwalk to the beach, you'll find thrills all over Coney Island. It's the quintessential place for tourists and locals.

"It's relaxing. It's a good contrast to being in the busy city," said Sark Johannsen, from Germany.

"Put your foot in the sand, feel the sun on your body, and I think that's the beginning of summer for me, when I can do that," said Gayatri Naraine, from Elmhurst, Queens.

A few early birds dipped their toes into the water.

"As cold as snow," said Clara Berger, from Jersey City, New Jersey.

City officials warned people to go swimming only when lifeguards are present. The city is short-staffed for a second straight year, but lifeguards will be on duty from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day.

The Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach, Long Island's iconic Memorial Day celebration, is expected to draw huge crowds this weekend.

"They're really cool," said Dante Maestre, 12, who watched the Air Force Thunderbirds practice on Friday. "The sound and the incredible speed that they go at."

The professionalism and precision from five branches of service will be on display, including the Army Golden Knights parachute team.

The military might and dedication are also a reminder of what Memorial Day Weekend is about.

"I think they should be thinking more about the people we lost. But they gotta enjoy life too," said U.S. Army Veteran Dominick Palestino.

The Bethpage Air Show runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., but organizers said viewers should be in place by 9 a.m.