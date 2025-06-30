Shots fired in Midwood, Brooklyn post office during attempted robbery, police say

Shots fired during attempted robbery at post office in Brooklyn, police say

Shots fired during attempted robbery at post office in Brooklyn, police say

Shots fired during attempted robbery at post office in Brooklyn, police say

Shots were fired during an attempted robbery at a post office in Midwood, Brooklyn on Monday afternoon.

It happened at around 1:15 p.m. at the Midwood Station Post Office on Coney Island Avenue near Avenue J.

According to police, a man tried to rob the post office and fired several shots while he was inside.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

A man opened fire during an attempted robbery at the Midwood Station Post Office in Brooklyn on June 30, 2025, police said. CBS News New York

The suspect then drove off on a moped, police said.

Chopper 2 flew over the scene, and could see crime scene tape outside the building, along with several officers.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.