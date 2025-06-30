Watch CBS News
Local News

Shots fired in Midwood, Brooklyn post office during attempted robbery, police say

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Shots fired during attempted robbery at post office in Brooklyn, police say
Shots fired during attempted robbery at post office in Brooklyn, police say 05:44

Shots were fired during an attempted robbery at a post office in Midwood, Brooklyn on Monday afternoon. 

It happened at around 1:15 p.m. at the Midwood Station Post Office on Coney Island Avenue near Avenue J. 

According to police, a man tried to rob the post office and fired several shots while he was inside. 

Fortunately, no one was injured. 

chopper-130p-0630-hi-res-still.jpg
A man opened fire during an attempted robbery at the Midwood Station Post Office in Brooklyn on June 30, 2025, police said.  CBS News New York

The suspect then drove off on a moped, police said. 

Chopper 2 flew over the scene, and could see crime scene tape outside the building, along with several officers. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

Jesse Zanger

Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.