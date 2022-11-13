Watch CBS News
Woman robbed at knifepoint at Midtown subway station

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Surveillance photos of man wanted in connection to a robbery at a subway station in Midtown.
Police are trying to identify a man wanted in connection to a robbery at a subway station in Midtown. It happened on Nov. 11, 2022, inside the 7th Avenue and West 53rd Street station. NYPD Crime Stoppers

NEW YORK - Police are trying to identify a man wanted in connection to a robbery at a subway station in Midtown.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Friday inside the 7th Avenue and West 53rd Street station.

Police say a 24-year-old woman was walking down the stairs into the station when a man walking up the stairs brandished a knife at her and demanded she hand over her iPhone.

The woman gave him her phone, and the man left the station. The victim was not injured.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

First published on November 13, 2022 / 5:10 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

