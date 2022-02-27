Watch CBS News

Man wanted for allegedly yelling anti-transgender slurs at teen inside Midtown subway station

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK - A hate crime at a Midtown subway station is under investigation.

subway-hate-crime.jpg
Police are trying to find a man accused of yelling anti-gay and anti-transgender slurs at a teenager inside a Midtown subway station on Feb. 18, 2022. NYPD Crime Stoppers

It happened just before 8 a.m. Feb. 18 inside the station at 53rd Street and Lexington Avenue.

Investigators say a man yelled anti-gay and anti-transgender slurs at a 17-year-old who was waiting on a southbound train platform.

The man then ran off.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 26, 2022 / 8:30 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.