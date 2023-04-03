Man charged with attempted murder after shooting at Midtown parking garage

NEW YORK -- A man is facing attempted murder charges after a shooting in a Midtown parking garage.

It happened on West 31st Street between Eighth and Ninth avenues Saturday morning.

Police say two men were shot, including the suspect. Both were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police say 59-year-old Charles Rhodie has been charged with attempted murder, assault and burglary.

It is unclear at this time what led up to the shooting.