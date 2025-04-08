Watch CBS News
Local News

17-story office building in Manhattan evacuated after wall partially collapses

By
Allen Devlin
Allen Devlin
Allen Devlin joined the CBS News New York team in September 2024 and is excited to once again call New York City home.
Read Full Bio
Allen Devlin

/ CBS New York

Midtown office building evacuated after basement wall collapses
Midtown office building evacuated after basement wall collapses 00:30

A 17-story office building in Midtown Manhattan was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a basement wall partially collapsed.

Firefighters responded to the building on East 59th Street between Park and Lexington avenues around 12:30 p.m.

The Department of Buildings says inspectors found large cracks in the foundation wall. Authorities say the wall collapse damaged the water system, cutting water to the entire building.

The building is home to a multi-office space, including the UJA-Federation of New York, and 60 people were evacuated and sent home due to the water outage, the building manager said.

"UJA-Federation of New York is working with local authorities to address the condition of a nonstructural, non-bearing wall in the basement of our building at 130 East 59th Street. FDNY has advised there is no concern about the structural integrity of the building," UJA-Federation executive director of public relations Emily Kutner said in a statement.

There is no timeline for when the water will be restored, but employees will work remotely Wednesday regardless, officials say.

The investigation is ongoing.

Allen Devlin
allen-devlin-circle-button-b-1000x1000-2025.png

Allen Devlin joined the CBS News New York team in September 2024 and is excited to once again call New York City home.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.