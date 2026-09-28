Delivery worker on e-bike killed by dump truck in Midtown Manhattan hit-and-run, NYPD says

There was a deadly hit-and-run in Midtown Manhattan late Monday morning.

The NYPD said a dump truck struck a cyclist on 34th Street near Seventh Avenue and kept going.

The area was transformed into a crime scene just before 11 a.m. as the medical examiner took away the body of the 50-year-old female delivery worker.

Police said she was traveling west on 34th Street toward Seventh Avenue when a dump truck traveling in the same direction collided with her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The NYPD said based on a preliminary investigation, the truck driver is a 36-year-old male, adding no arrests have been made.

Police have not released video of the dump truck or of the driver they are looking for, adding the investigation remains ongoing.

Charlie Baker, of the nonprofit Transportation Alternatives, said the woman was the 20th person killed while biking this year in New York City.

"Last year in London, only six bike riders were killed the whole year," Baker said, adding, "There's no bike infrastructure on 34th Street. This is a known dangerous road. It has been designated a Vision Zero priority corridor for a decade now."

Witnesses described what they saw and heard.

"It's very sad. Due to this rain also we don't know if he [was] scared or whose mistake it is," witness Raja Kabarthiwa said.

"People was like, 'Stop! Stop!' and he just kept driving through, kept going, kept going. One person was trying to chase the truck down. He stepped on the gas," witness Duane Ware said.

Ware said it appeared the cyclist was getting ready to make a delivery when she was struck.

"He never stopped to see what he hit or who he hit," Ware said. "I'm traumatized."

The company JOCO, which rented out the bike, said, in part, "She had been a delivery rider for several years, and we were fortunate to have known her. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones."

The City Council is scheduled to a hearing on e-bike regulations on Wednesday.

Transportation Alternatives said the bike in Monday's incident was speed limited and pedal assisted, and called on legislators to do more to keep the streets safe for cyclists, too.