NYC cyclists, e-bike riders will no longer receive criminal summonses for low-level traffic offenses

New York City will no longer criminally enforce minor traffic offenses for cyclists and e-bike riders, the Mamdani administration announced Wednesday.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani is making a sweeping policy change, ending criminal court appearances for cyclists and e-bike riders who commit low-level traffic offenses, like running a stop sign or blowing through a red light.

Riders will no longer be charged with a crime, where failing to appear in court could lead to a bench warrant or an arrest. Under this new policy, riders will face the same civil summons process as drivers.

The change will go into effect on Friday, March 27.

Charlie Baker with Transportation Alternatives says it brings an end to harsh punishments for riders.

"The war on biking is officially over," he said. "It was backwards policy to hand out criminal summonses for minor traffic offenses that a car driver would have only received a ticket for."

But while it sounds easier, traffic attorney Matthew Weiss said it will cost cyclists and e-bike riders more money.

"Even though criminal court sounds scary, in that court, often the cases are dismissed," he said. "Now they're gonna have to go to traffic court where ... dismissals are much harder."

Weiss added, "They're going end up paying higher fines."

Some pedestrians are also still worried about reckless cyclists and e-bikers. To help address safety concerns, the city is launching an enhanced safety training program for bicycle and e-bike delivery workers in April.

Mamdani's team says they plan to work with the City Council to pursue legislation that will address unsafe practices by third-party delivery companies "that often incentivize dangerous riding through unrealistic delivery times."