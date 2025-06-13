New York man allegedly made explosives, tossed them from Williamsburg Bridge, authorities say

A New York man faces charges after he allegedly made several explosive devices and threw some of them off the Williamsburg Bridge, prosecutors said Friday.

Prosecutors claim Michael Gann made six of the devices, and set one of them off on June 5 near the East River and the FDR Drive. The explosion apparently frightened Gann, who then said he started to consider getting rid of them either by hurling them into the river or by handing them over to the FDNY, according to the complaint.

Authorities say they intercepted Gann.

According to the complaint, Gann told law enforcement officers he was trying to make pyrotechnics and learned how to do so online.

Gann allegedly said he wanted to get rid of them, so he threw three devices from the Manhattan side of the Williamsburg Bridge. Two of them landed in the water, and one landed on train tracks. Authorities say the found another device in Gann's bag, and one was in his pocket.

Authorities recovered the device from the train tracks on the bridge.

Authorities say Gann has 30 prior arrests including 28 convictions.

