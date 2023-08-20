Mets extend winning streak to four games with rout of struggling Cardinals

ST. LOUIS — Francisco Lindor had four hits and stole home, Daniel Vogelbach hit a grand slam and the New York Mets won their fourth straight game, routing the St. Louis Cardinals 13-2 Saturday night.

DJ Stewart and Pete Alonso also homered. Kodai Senga (10-6) allowed one run on two hits, walked two and struck out five batters in seven innings to become the first rookie in the major leagues this season to win 10 games.

"He's been solid," Mets manager Buck Showalter said about Senga. "I can sit here and critique a lot of things he's doing and where he is in the season and everything that he's done to get here. But I think we've got it documented, he continues to be solid for us."

Segna's five strikeouts give him 154 on the season, making him only the fifth Japanese-born pitcher and seventh Mets pitcher to record at least 150 strikeouts as a rookie.

"The biggest goal for me has just been staying healthy," Senga said via a translator. "Hitting 150 strikeouts comes with staying healthy, and I still have a little bit of the season left, so I just want to maintain that."

Nolan Arenado hit his 26th home run of the season in the bottom of the fourth, and Miles Mikolas (6-9) allowed seven runs on seven hits and walked two batters in 4 2/3 innings as the Cardinals (54-70) dropped their fourth straight game.

"We've just had a tough time scoring." Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. "I think our starters have actually done a really nice job over the last several weeks. We're having a tough time scoring right now and usually not the case. I feel like our offense has done a really nice job throughout the course of the year. So, is it a tough couple games? Yeah, absolutely. But we've got to figure out a way to be better."

Vogelbach launched his 10th home run of the season — and fourth career grand slam — into the stands in right field in the fifth inning, ending Mikolas' night.

"What I've done against right handed pitching my whole career, it just doesn't go away," Vogelbach said. "You have stretches where you don't hit well and you have stretches where you struggle, but if you stay the course, things will come back to life. I feel like I just started to put some games together here. We still have 40 more, and a lot can happen and in a month and a half."

Stewart lined his fifth home run of the season into the right-center field bullpen in the fourth inning to push the Mets' lead to 3-0. It was his fourth home run in his last four games.

Lindor and McNeil hit back-to-back doubles to right field in the second inning to put New York ahead 2-0.

Lindor stole home as part of a double steal in the top of the first inning after Mikolas struck out Pete Alonso. Andrew Knizner's throw to try and catch Jeff McNeil stealing second sailed just past the outstretched glove of Tommy Edman.

It was Lindor's first career theft of home and the Mets' first since Kevin Pillar did it on April 6, 2021, at Philadelphia as part of a double steal.

ROSTER MOVES

Mets: Selected the contract of LHP Adam Kolarek and recalled RHP Vinny Nittoli from Triple-A Syracuse. LHP Joey Lucchesi was optioned to Syracuse after pitching 5 2/3 scoreless innings and earning the win Friday night, and RHP Dennis Santana was designated for assignment.

Cardinals: Recalled RHP Guillermo Zuñiga and optioned RHP James Naile to Memphis. Zuñiga pitched a scoreless inning in his major league debut and lone appearance of the season on May 2 versus the Los Angeles Angels.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: OF Jordan Walker was held out of the lineup due to illness. … RHP Ryan Helsley (right forearm strain) allowed a run and a hit in a third of an inning for Triple-A Memphis on Friday night, but was not able to throw an additional inning after experiencing tightness in his arm.

UP NEXT:

Mets RHP Carlos Carrasco (3-6, 6.40 ERA) is set to face Cardinals RHP Dakota Hudson (4-0, 4.03 ERA) Sunday.