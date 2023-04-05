Watch CBS News
Mets postpone Home Opener due to forecasted rain

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The New York Mets are postponing Thursday's Opening Day game against the Miami Marlins due to forecasted rain.

It will be made up at 1:10 p.m. Friday. Parking lots will open at 9:40 a.m. and gates will open at 10:40 a.m.

Fans who had paid tickets for Thursday's game can use them for the rescheduled game.

Season ticket members can exchange their Opening Day tickets for a regular season home game until 10 a.m. Friday.

For more information, visit Mets.com/Rain or call 718-507-TIXX after 9 a.m. Thursday.

The CBS2 First Alert Weather Team has issued a Red Alert for Thursday afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms are expected, and there is a marginal risk for isolated damaging winds. Click here to check the live radar.

