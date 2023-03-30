Watch CBS News
Mets place Justin Verlander on injured list with low grade teres major strain

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Before even throwing a pitch this season, Justin Verlander finds himself on the injured list.

The Mets announced the move on Thursday before their season opener at the Miami Marlins. 

Verlander, who was supposed to start New York's home opener next week, is dealing with "a low-grade teres major strain," according to the Mets' official Twitter account. The teres major is a small muscle that runs along the lateral border of the scapula.

Verlander, 40, signed a two-year, $86.7 million contract with the Mets in December.

Max Scherzer, 38, is scheduled to make the start for the Mets on Thursday afternoon.

March 30, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

