Mets take on Pirates during home opener. Here's the forecast, transportation options and what to know.

Major League Baseball will soon return to New York City as the Mets are set to host the Pittsburgh Pirates for their home opener Thursday.

The game will start at 1:15 p.m. at Citi Field in Queens as the team looks to bounce back after failing to make the 2025 playoffs.

Mets opening day lineup

The team has plenty of fresh faces, including Carson Benge, who will make his MLB debut and be the starting right fielder. The team released a heartwarming video of Manager Carlos Mendoza telling the top prospect that he made the opening day roster.

"Well, guess what? On Thursday, you're gonna get the opportunity. You made the team. You're gonna be in the lineup, and you're gonna be playing right field for the New York Mets," he said. "You're a big leaguer."

The 23-year-old was a first-round pick out of Oklahoma State in 2024.

Also new to the lineup this season are Bo Bichette, Jorge Polanco, Luis Robert Jr. and Marcus Semien.

The official starters will be released Thursday morning.

Mets game forecast

The weather is shaping up to be a home run as temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Winds will range from 10 to 20 mph, which is favorable for hitters.

Remember to bring sunglasses or a hat if you're in the stands and maybe some sunscreen, too.

The evening could bring a late shower, but that should be after the game wraps up. It looks like it will be a grand slam for players and fans alike.

Tickets for Mets game

Prices for tickets on the MLB website for Thursday's game start at $89. Meanwhile, websites like Ticketmaster and Stubhub had similar prices, with some seats selling for more than $500.

MTA offering discounts

The MTA announced it will have reduced rates for fans trying to get to Citi Field. The new "Take the Train to the Game" promotion gives fans $5 off certain Long Island Rail Road tickets.

There's a discount code on the TrainTime app that applies to Day Pass tickets, including a CityTicket Day Pass, that is only good for use on the day of the game.

To cash in on the special offer, add the "Take the Train to the Game" promotion at checkout or select a game from the special LIRR fare promotion page. If you choose the latter, you will receive an email with a link to the TrainTime app to purchase a Day Pass to Mets-Willets Point, and the discount will be automatically applied.

The code can be used on up to eight Day Passes or CityTicket Day Passes.

A CityTicket Day Pass is normally $14.50 during peak hours and $10.50 during off-peak.

Vintage transit cars heading to Citi Field

The New York Transit Museum will run a vintage train from 34th Street-Hudson Yards to Mets-Willets Point at 11 a.m. to celebrate opening day.

It's about a 35-minute ride with multiple stops. Officials said it's a one-way ride and will cost the same amount as a regular subway fare.

New food coming to stadium menu

There's a range of new cuisines available for the 2026 season.

"This year at the ballpark, we've got about 37 different food offerings here for everybody to try," said Jason Eksterowicz, the Aramark senior executive chef for Citi Field.

There's something for everyone from Eat In The Cave's empanadas to Wok N'Roll's clam chowder egg rolls to The Queensboro's kimchi Reuben.

There's also New York classics like Chef Kwame's chopped cheese sandwich and Pat LaFrieda Chop House's dry-aged branded tomahawks, burgers and steaks.

Fans with a sweet tooth might enjoy Big Apple pie cheesecake, apple pie nachos, or Hildebrandt's Blue and Orange Skies ice cream, a Citi Field exclusive.