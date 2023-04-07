Mets fans thrilled with Citi Field's new scoreboard, energized after home opener

NEW YORK -- Friday at Citi Field felt like a fresh start for the New York Mets.

Seven games into the season and coming off a tough series sweep in Milwaukee, the Mets and their fans were energized for the home opener.

The Mets hit three home runs and defeated the Marlins 9-3 to improve to 4-4 on the season.

"They did it the right way. It was one of the best Opening Days I've ever experienced," a fan said.

"We came into this game a little concerned, but we're leaving very happy," said another.

The fans weren't just watching a new team. They also got their first look at Citi Field's latest upgrades, including restaurants and the massive scoreboard in center field.

"The scoreboard is unbelievable," a fan said.

"Significant improvement," said another.

The fans seemed to like what Cohen has done with the ballpark.

They're also happy with Commissioner Rob Manfred, who implemented a pitch clock and other rule changes in the offseason.

"The violations are annoying but it speeds up the game," a fan said.

The game lasted three hours and one minute - the first Mets game over three hours this season.