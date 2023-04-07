Watch CBS News
Mets fans thrilled with Citi Field's new scoreboard, energized after home opener

By Doug Williams

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Friday at Citi Field felt like a fresh start for the New York Mets

Seven games into the season and coming off a tough series sweep in Milwaukee, the Mets and their fans were energized for the home opener.

The Mets hit three home runs and defeated the Marlins 9-3 to improve to 4-4 on the season.

"They did it the right way. It was one of the best Opening Days I've ever experienced," a fan said. 

"We came into this game a little concerned, but we're leaving very happy," said another.  

The fans weren't just watching a new team. They also got their first look at Citi Field's latest upgrades, including restaurants and the massive scoreboard in center field. 

"The scoreboard is unbelievable," a fan said. 

"Significant improvement," said another. 

The fans seemed to like what Cohen has done with the ballpark.

They're also happy with Commissioner Rob Manfred, who implemented a pitch clock and other rule changes in the offseason. 

"The violations are annoying but it speeds up the game," a fan said. 

The game lasted three hours and one minute - the first Mets game over three hours this season. 

First published on April 7, 2023 / 5:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

