2023 Mets home opener

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS NEWS

MLB: APR 07 Marlins at Mets
Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New York Mets First Baseman Pete Alonso (20) catches a throw to record an out during the fourth inning of Major League Baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the New York Mets on April 7, 2023, at Citi Field. 

MLB: APR 07 Marlins at Mets
Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New York Mets Center Fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) catches a fly ball hit by Miami Marlins Designated Hitter Jorge Soler (12) (not pictured) during the sixth inning of Major League Baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the New York Mets on April 7, 2023, at Citi Field. 

MLB: APR 07 Marlins at Mets
Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New York Mets Right Fielder Starling Marte (6) reacts to hitting a home run during the sixth inning of Major League Baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the New York Mets on April 7, 2023, at Citi Field. 

MLB: APR 07 Marlins at Mets
Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New York Mets Catcher Tomas Nido (3) slides safely into home to score a run on New York Mets First Baseman Pete Alonso (20) (not pictured) RBI single during the fourth inning of Major League Baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the New York Mets on April 7, 2023, at Citi Field.

MLB: APR 07 Marlins at Mets
Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The original Home Run Hat and Apple from Shea Stadium outside of Citi Field prior to the Major League Baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the New York Mets on April 7, 2023, at Citi Field. 

MLB: APR 07 Marlins at Mets
Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New York Mets Catcher Tomas Nido (3) hits a single during the fourth inning of Major League Baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the New York Mets on April 7, 2023, at Citi Field. 

MLB: APR 07 Marlins at Mets
Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New York Mets Third Baseman Eduardo Escobar (10) throws out Miami Marlins Designated Hitter Jorge Soler (12) (not pictured) during the first inning of Major League Baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the New York Mets on April 7, 2023, at Citi Field.

Miami Marlins v New York Mets
/ Getty Images

Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets watches after connecting on a home run in the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins during the home opener at Citi Field on April 07, 2023 in Queens. 

Miami Marlins v New York Mets
/ Getty Images

A general view of Citi Field prior to the start of the game between the New York Mets and the Miami Marlins on April 07, 2023 in Queens. 

Miami Marlins v New York Mets
/ Getty Images

Daniel Vogelbach #32 of the New York Mets runs out an RBI infield single in the third inning against the Miami Marlins during the home opener at Citi Field on April 07, 2023 in Queens. 

Miami Marlins v New York Mets
/ Getty Images

Kodai Senga #34 of the New York Mets is introduced during the pre-game ceremony prior to the home opener against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on April 07, 2023 in Queens.

Miami Marlins v New York Mets
/ Getty Images

Manager Buck Showalter #11 of the New York Mets is introduced during the pre-game ceremony prior to the game against the Miami Marlins during the home opener at Citi Field on April 07, 2023 in Queens. 

Miami Marlins v New York Mets
/ Getty Images

Tylor Megill #38 of the New York Mets reacts after getting hit in the foot with a single off the bat of Jean Segura #9 of the Miami Marlins in the fourth inning during the home opener at Citi Field on April 07, 2023 in Queens. 

Miami Marlins v New York Mets
/ Getty Images

Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets is introduced during the pre-game ceremony prior to the game against the Miami Marlins during the home opener at Citi Field on April 07, 2023 in Queens. 

Miami Marlins v New York Mets
/ Getty Images

Members of the New York Mets and Miami Marlins look on during pre-game ceremonies during the home opener at Citi Field on April 07, 2023 in Queens. 

Miami Marlins v New York Mets
/ Getty Images

Francisco Lindor #12 and Max Scherzer #21 of the New York Mets celebrate after defeating the Miami Marlins 9-3 during the home opener at Citi Field on April 07, 2023 in Queens. 

Miami Marlins v New York Mets
/ Getty Images

Pete Alonso #20 and Jeff McNeil #1 of the New York Mets celebrate after defeating the Miami Marlins 9-3 during the home opener at Citi Field on April 07, 2023 in Queens. 

Miami Marlins v New York Mets
/ Getty Images

Starling Marte #6 of the New York Mets celebrates with Pete Alonso #20 after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins during the home opener at Citi Field on April 07, 2023 in Queens. 

Miami Marlins v New York Mets
/ Getty Images

Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets reacts after hitting a two-run home run in the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins during the home opener at Citi Field on April 07, 2023 in Queens. 

Miami Marlins v New York Mets
/ Getty Images

Tylor Megill #38 of the New York Mets pitches in the first inning against the Miami Marlins during the home opener at Citi Field on April 07, 2023 in Queens. 

