Mets gearing up for home opener at Citi Field after game postponed Thursday
NEW YORK -- Opening Day is finally here for the New York Mets.
Their home opener was originally set for Thursday but was postponed due to weather.
An excited crowd is expected Friday, as the Mets take on the Miami Marlins at 1:10 p.m.
Among the ceremonies will be a tribute to broadcasting legend Bob Murphy, who is being recognized with an honorary mark above the left field stands. The Mets say his children will be on hand to watch the ceremonial first pitch from former players.
The Mets will also go ahead with their annual Shea Floral presentation, a tradition dating back to the team's first home opening at Shea Stadium in 1964.
There's so much fun and excitement, including some new additions to Citi Field.
The Mets are hoping to break out of a three-game losing streak after being swept by Milwaukee. Right now, they are 3-4 so far this season.
If you're heading over to the game, gates open at 10:40 a.m.
The Mets' home opener had to be postponed Thursday because of the weather. So how do the skies look today?
