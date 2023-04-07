Mets gearing up for home opener at Citi Field after game postponed Thursday

Elijah Westbrook is an Emmy Award-winning journalist. He joined CBS2 News and CBS News New York in January 2022.

Mets gearing up for home opener at Citi Field

Mets gearing up for home opener at Citi Field

Mets gearing up for home opener at Citi Field

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On