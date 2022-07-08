Watch CBS News
Metro-North Railroad expanding service systemwide as more riders return

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Metro-North is expanding service starting Sunday, July 10. 

The commuter railroad is adding additional trains systemwide to accommodate more returning riders. 

Four local trains will be added between Harrison and Grand Central on the New Haven Line. 

There will be two new evening peak-hour trains on the Hudson Line, along with a new reverse-peak express train on the Harlem Line in the morning. 

First published on July 8, 2022 / 7:29 PM

