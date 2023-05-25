Memorial Day Weekend: Airports bracing for unofficial start of summer travel season

NEW YORK -- More than 40 million people are expected to travel this Memorial Day Weekend, with air travel set to exceed pre-pandemic levels.

The holiday weekend is considered the unofficial start of summer, and with it, the start of a busy travel season.

Thursday and Friday are expected to be the busiest times to travel. Experts say budget at least two hours for airport lines.

While millions will be heading out of town for a long, relaxing weekend, it will be anything by relaxing for airport officials.

"This coming weekend, we are expecting to see levels we haven't seen since before the pandemic. FAA is projecting more than 51,000 flights on Thursday alone," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Check Your Flight

Buttigieg is putting the pressure on after last year's meltdowns at airports across the country due to staffing shortages. During the holidays, specifically with Southwest, the lack of employees and weather-related issues also led to a stunning amount of passengers stranded.

"Cancellation and delay rates were at unacceptable proportions last year. It's important that not happen again," he said.

This year, the U.S. Transportation Department is collaborating with airlines to reduce congestion and -- if things do go wrong -- pressure them to improve customer service.

TSA officials say they will be good to go.

"A big difference is we have more staff. We are better staffed this year than we were last year," TSA Administrator David Pekoske said.

According to AAA, there will be a 7% increase in overall travel this weekend compared to last year. More than 42 million Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home, and 3.5 million of them will take to the skies.

"Think about last year, how busy it was because of the staffing shortages that airlines had, and people were starting to come out out the pandemic," said AAA's Robert Sinclair Jr.

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby expects it will be the busiest in more than a decade.

"Air Traffic Control challenges are really the number one concern for me, as we head into summer," he said.

While most travelers will be driving to their destinations, car travel is still expected to be down slightly from pre-pandemic levels, with gas prices higher than 2019 but still much lower than this time last year.

If you're traveling by car, the best time to leave is before noon or 1 p.m., as experts anticipate gridlock traffic between 3 and 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday nights.