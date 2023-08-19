Driver in custody after allegedly causing chain-reaction crash in the Bronx

Several people hurt in multi-car crash in Melrose, the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Several people were hurt in a multi-car crash in the Bronx on Friday.

Police responded to the scene on East 160th Street and Melrose Avenue in the Melrose section around 8:15 p.m.

Investigators say the driver of a Ford Explorer hit one vehicle, which caused a second vehicle to hit two parked cars.

Police say the driver of the Ford Explorer kept going and hit yet another vehicle, which then struck a car and caused a collision with two more cars.

Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford Explorer is in custody. No charges have been filed.