Driver in custody after allegedly causing chain-reaction crash in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- Several people were hurt in a multi-car crash in the Bronx on Friday.
Police responded to the scene on East 160th Street and Melrose Avenue in the Melrose section around 8:15 p.m.
Investigators say the driver of a Ford Explorer hit one vehicle, which caused a second vehicle to hit two parked cars.
Police say the driver of the Ford Explorer kept going and hit yet another vehicle, which then struck a car and caused a collision with two more cars.
Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Ford Explorer is in custody. No charges have been filed.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.