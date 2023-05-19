Melanoma vaccine offers new hope for skin cancer patients

May is Melanoma and Skin Cancer Awareness Month

NEW YORK -- May is Melanoma and Skin Cancer Awareness Month, a good time to remember the importance of protecting your skin from the sun's damaging rays.

Melanoma is the most deadly form of skin cancer, with 187,000 Americans expected to be diagnosed this year.

But there's a promising new vaccine that may offer hope. It uses MNRA technology, similar to the COVID vaccine, and immunotherapy to fight the cancer.

CBS2 spoke with Dr. Andrew Pecora, a hematologist and oncologist from the John Theurer Cancer Center in New Jersey, and Angela Evatt, a patient who took part in the melanoma vaccine trial.

They explained how it works, and how it changed Evatt's life.

CLICK HERE and watch their full interview above for more information.