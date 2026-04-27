Megan Thee Stallion to leave "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" after her performance on Friday

Megan Thee Stallion has decided to end her run with "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" early, the Broadway show announced on Monday.

The three-time Grammy Award-winning rapper will play her final performance as "Zidler" in the musical at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on Friday, ending her run 16 days earlier than scheduled.

When she stepped on stage for the first time on March 24, she made history as the first woman to play the character.

"Every single person at the Moulin Rouge has inspired me"

"It's been such an honor to be part of Moulin Rouge and I've met so many amazing people in this theater! Y'all work so hard and I have so much respect for the dedication, the stamina, the work ethic, the time and the effort y'all put into the work!" Megan Thee Stallion said, in part, in a statement. "Every single person at the Moulin Rouge has inspired me to go harder as an entertainer. I'm so grateful for the cast and crew that made this experience so meaningful. Y'all are really some of the kindest human beings I've ever met! To all the Hotties that showed up or planned to attend, thank you for supporting me during this incredible journey!"

Her decision to leave the show comes just two days after she confirmed on social media that her relationship with NBA star Klay Thompson had come to an end, and was later captured on camera that evening crying on stage during a "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" curtain call.

The show did not immediately announce who will be taking Megan Thee Stallion's place in the cast.

Megan Thee Stallion hospitalized on March 31

Megan was released from a New York City hospital on April 1 after she got sick during a performance of "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" the night before.

A spokesperson for the 31-year-old told CBS News New York at the time that she started feeling very ill mid-show and was transported to the hospital.

Megan posted on Instagram that she has been pushing herself, "running on empty, and my body finally said enough," adding, "It honestly scared me."

She said she thought she was going to faint on stage.

Megan rejoined the show on April 2.

"Moulin Rouge! The Musical" opened on Broadway in 2019 and went on to win 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The show is set to close on July 26.

The musical is currently on tour across the United States, and additional productions have opened and are planned around the world, from London to Australia to Japan.