Megan Thee Stallion makes Broadway debut in "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion made her Broadway debut Tuesday night, adding some of her own big hits to "Moulin Rouge! The Musical."

Fans are calling it inspired casting and a triumph, and her joining the cast appears to be adding a boost to the box office.

She gave fans everything they could ask for playing Zidler, who, up until now, was always played by a man. She brought her signature energy and star power, and treats each audience to a rousing medley of three of her own hits during curtain call.

The 31-year-old hitmaker shared glimpses of what's going on backstage on her social media.

(L-R) Sarah Bowden, Ricky Rojas, Christian ouglas, Megan Thee Stallion, Kelsie Watts, David Harris, and Andre Ward perform onstage in Moulin Rouge! The Musical at Al Hirschfeld Theatre on March 24, 2026 in New York City. Theo Wargo

"I'm so excited. I mean, once I heard she was going to be in 'Moulin Rouge,' I booked my ticket," theater-goer Marcia Jones said.

"I'm definitely a fan of Megan Thee Stallion. In my heyday, I'd like to think I was a Megan Thee Stallion," joked Patty Wilkerson.

"This one we're definitely going to hit no matter what," theater-goer Coreena Franklin said.

Megan Thee Stallion remains very busy, working on a new album during her run with the show.

She'll appear in "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" through May 17.

The show opened in 2019 and won the Tony Award for Best Musical.

The final performance for the show's Broadway run is set for July 26.