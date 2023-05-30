Would-be renters in Medford, Long Island, scammed out of thousands of dollars by fake realtor, police say

MEDFORD, N.Y. -- Innocent victims looking for a home to rent in Medford, Long Island, have been duped out of thousands of dollars, say police.

A fake Long Island realtor couple required a cash deposit in exchange for house keys, but it was all a scam.

It was inside a popular Medford laundromat called Laundry Kingdom where police say the suspects posted fliers, preying on innocent, vulnerable families. The predatory rental scam victimized at least two sets of parents and children.

"Each victim provided-- one was $4,000; I think the other was just over $4,000," Suffolk County Police Det. Lt. Dylan Friedlander said. "When they attempted to move into the place, they found that the key didn't work. They called the number. The phone number had been disconnected."

"Terrible, terrible. They definitely need to be stopped and punished," one laundromat patron said.

Detectives say a grainy image shows the fake realtor and the getaway car of his female accomplice after allegedly snatching thousands of dollars from would-be renters desperate for a place to call home. The bogus keys they provided were to a house on Sipp Avenue in Medford.

According to a Newsday-Hofstra poll, 70% of respondents said housing options on Long Island are a problem; they need more affordable housing, calling it a significant dilemma.

Reputable realtors and lenders say the housing crunch on Long Island is worsening and properties are scarce.

"I live with my parents, so I don't really rent, but I know it's hard to get a house," one person said.

"People need to be aware. You can't be giving down payments ... Do a little bit more homework on the realtor," another person said.

"Cash is a big, big red flag," Bay Shore realtor Lisa Kennedy said.

Kennedy says demand to see their state real estate license and fill out required paperwork in an office.

"Never ever take keys from somebody unless you are standing in front of the property, and it opens the door," she said.

Investigators believe there are other victims, urging they come forward, and are warning the community if approached by the con artists, call police.