Measles case confirmed in Passaic County, New Jersey, health officials say

A case of measles has been confirmed in Passaic County, New Jersey, health officials announced Saturday.

According to the state Department of Health, the patient recently traveled internationally, and this case is not related to measles cases in Hudson and Ocean counties that were reported in July.

Health officials say the patient visited the Chilton Medical Center in Pompton Plains while contagious. Anyone who was in the emergency department between 7 p.m. on July 31 and 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 1 or the main hospital's fifth floor Intensive Care Unit between 1:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 1 may have been exposed to measles.

Anyone who was exposed at those times could develop symptoms as late as Aug. 24, if infected.

This is the sixth case of measles in New Jersey so far this year.

How to know if you may have measles

Measles is spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes and can remain in the air for up to two hours. It can also be spread through an infected person's mucus or saliva.

According to health officials, measles symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, watery red eyes, and a rash that appears as flat red spots on the face and all over the body.

Anyone who suspects they have or were exposed to measles should call their local health department or health care provider to make special arrangements for evaluation. Potential patients are urged to call ahead before arriving at a medical office or emergency department due to the risk of infecting other visitors and medical staff.

Those who have not received both doses of the MMR vaccine or had measles in the past are most at risk of becoming infected.

All New Jersey residents are encouraged to stay up to date on vaccinations, and anyone travelling internationally should be fully vaccinated before leaving the country, the health department says.

Worst year for measles in U.S. in 33 years

Data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in July shows 2025 is the worst year for measles in the United States since 1992.

There have been 14 measles cases in New York so far this year, according to the latest state health department data. That includes seven cases in New York City, four cases in Orange County, one in Putnam County, one in Suffolk County and one in Ontario County.

There have not been any cases of measles in Connecticut so far this year.