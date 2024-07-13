Measles cases found at New York City migrant shelter

With measles cases on the rise, what to know to protect yourself

NEW YORK -- At least two cases of measles have been found in people staying at a shelter for migrants in New York City.

The infected people were staying at the Hall Street shelter in Brooklyn and exposure appeared to be limited to just one floor.

"Two individuals diagnosed with measles have been identified among people living at one of the city's Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers. The Health Department and Health + Hospitals are coordinating to ensure that anyone who's been exposed gets the support and resources they need," said a statement from New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan.

People at the shelter who may have been exposed will be tested to verify if they were vaccinated for measles. Those who were not will have to quarantine for three weeks.

"The risk to the community is low"

"While measles may be an extremely contagious virus, the risk to the community is low as most New Yorkers are vaccinated against it," Vasan's statement continued. "Importantly, measles is preventable. The single best way to prevent measles is to be vaccinated. We encourage anyone who has not been vaccinated against measles to contact a health care provider to get a vaccine."

The risk of contracting measles is "extremely" low after getting vaccinated, according to health officials.