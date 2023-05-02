At least 10 students treated after school bus crash outside Meadowbrook School on Long Island

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. - Students return to class Tuesday in East Meadow after a school bus crash sent at least 10 of their classmates to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation, and comes just days after a serious school bus crash in Westchester County.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. Monday during school dismissal outside Meadowbrook School.

Watch Carolyn Gusoff's report from the crash scene

Investigators say the school bus was slowly exiting the parking lot onto Old Westbury Road when a pickup truck crashed into the bus.

Ten kids were taken to the hospital, but none had serious injuries. The pickup truck driver had to be extricated, but is also expected to be OK.

Related Story: Sister of unlicensed driver in Westchester crash that injured 9 explains what led up to accident

"When the car hit the bus, I went up," one student told CBS2. "It was, like, kids screaming, crying, because they wanted their parents, and their sisters and their brothers... . It was pretty scary. Not for me, but for my friends. I didn't want them to get hurt."

Last week on April 26, police said an unlicensed 16-year-old was behind the wheel of a Honda Accord that lost control and hit a school bus head-on in Newcastle. At least nine people were hurt, including three from the Honda who remain in critical condition.