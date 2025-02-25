Brooklyn McDonald's institutes ID entry policy for anyone under 20. Here's the reasoning for it.

Brooklyn McDonald's is serving up a new policy -- age restrictions to go inside

A Brooklyn McDonald's is checking the IDs of some of its customers.

At the restaurant in Flatbush, one sign reads "Come on in." Another sign says no one under 20 is allowed without a parent and ID.

Why this is happening

The policy is not surprising to some customers. They say there have been issues at the location with unruly teens.

"I thought it was very reasonable because they're crazy in this McDonald's," Sania Bolasingh said.

The NYPD says there have been 29 calls to 911 from the location, 2154 Nostrand Ave., so far this year. There were 111 calls last year.

The measure, along with doubling the number of security guards, is about prioritizing safety, said the owner, who has been working with police and the local business improvement district.

"We and the management are trying to be proactive here. We don't want something bad to happen first, before we begin to come look for solutions," said Kenneth Mbonu, executive director of the Flatbush Nostrand Junction BID.

"If they're not fighting, they would destroy property, leave garbage. Why would they want someone like that in their property? That's bad for business," customer Nya Bousiagnac said.

Target nearby has a similar policy

Some people pointed out that there's a similar protocol at a Target right around the corner from the McDonald's. At the Target, according to a sign, all guests under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. CBS News New York also reached out to Target, but did not immediately hear back.

"These are very popular desk destinations. Our small micro businesses don't have issues like this," Mbonu said.

Mbonu said there are several schools in the area and its busy after 2 p.m. He added he's hoping this new effort at McDonald's will help with the crowds.

Customers, local residents see McDonald's policy differently

"I love it," local resident Dorothy Brasier said.

"I think it's really crazy," customer Kia Hamilton said.

"I'm not really sure about that carding because you're gonna lose a lot of business," one person said.

While there on Tuesday afternoon, CBS News New York didn't see security checking IDs.

"I just walked right in and they didn't say anything," said Zehra Demircanli, a student at Midwood High School.

"I'm not siding with McDonald's because its discrimination against everybody under 20," Hamilton said. "Sometimes, one bad person or a few bad people can ruin things for everybody."