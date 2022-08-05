Watch CBS News
Crime

Matthew Webb dies of injuries after being shot on the job at McDonald's in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Suspect charged in McDonald's worker shooting
Suspect charged in McDonald's worker shooting 00:33

NEW YORK - A McDonald's worker has died after he was shot in the job earlier this week in Brooklyn. 

Police said 23-year-old Matthew Webb succumbed to his injuries Wednesday. 

Sources told CBS2 it started when a woman complained about her fries being cold. She was Facetiming with her son, who later stopped by the restaurant and shot Webb in the neck. 

Police arrested 20-year-old Michael Morgan on attempted murder and weapons charges. 

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 5, 2022 / 7:16 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

