Watch CBS News
Local News

Sinkholes force partial beach closures in Bradley Beach

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Bradley Beach officials warn visitors about beach sinkholes
Bradley Beach officials warn visitors about beach sinkholes 00:30

BRADLEY BEACH, N.J. -- People in Bradley Beach are being warned to avoid certain beach areas due to sinkholes.

The problem has kept a section of McCabe Avenue Beach closed since Thursday.

Mayor Larry Fox said in an online newsletter that this was caused by "a few breaches in an outflow pipe."

He says the community is working with the Army Corps of Engineers and the Department of Environmental Protection to address the problem.

Police have also posted recent warnings to social media of sinkholes near the waterline at the Ocean Park Avenue Beach and near the waterline at the Lake Terrace Beach, near the border of Bradley Beach and Ocean Grove.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 16, 2022 / 7:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.