Sinkholes force partial beach closures in Bradley Beach

BRADLEY BEACH, N.J. -- People in Bradley Beach are being warned to avoid certain beach areas due to sinkholes.

The problem has kept a section of McCabe Avenue Beach closed since Thursday.

Mayor Larry Fox said in an online newsletter that this was caused by "a few breaches in an outflow pipe."

He says the community is working with the Army Corps of Engineers and the Department of Environmental Protection to address the problem.

Police have also posted recent warnings to social media of sinkholes near the waterline at the Ocean Park Avenue Beach and near the waterline at the Lake Terrace Beach, near the border of Bradley Beach and Ocean Grove.