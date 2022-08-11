Watch CBS News
Mayor Ras Baraka: Newark dealing with another water main break, in Vailsburg section of city

NEWARK, N.J. -- There has been a setback two days after that massive watermain break in New Jersey.

According to Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, another water main break happened overnight Wednesday into Thursday, this time in the Vailsburg section of the city at around 2 a.m.

A boil water advisory remains in effect in that area.

On Tuesday, water flooded Branch Brook Park, leaving tens of thousands of Newark and Belleville residents without running water.

