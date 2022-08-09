Major water main break floods streets, impacts service in Belleville, Newark and nearby towns

Major water main break floods streets, impacts service in Belleville, Newark and nearby townsget the free app
BELLEVILLE, N.J. -- A major water main break is flooding streets and impacting service in New Jersey.
The 72-inch main broke around 8 a.m. Tuesday on the border of Belleville and Newark.
See live updates below for the latest.
Newark shares update on response
The Newark mayor and Public Safety director say crews have successfully closed four of the open valves, but still have two more to go.
They say they expect to have the other two closed by noon.
University Hospital "impacted by the event"
University Hospital in Newark released the following statement:
"University Hospital has been impacted by the event, and has activated its emergency command center. All appropriate steps are being taken to keep patients safe and deliver necessary care, as we coordinate with state and local resources. Follow up inquiries should be directed to the City of Newark."
Water rushing down Mill Street
CBS2's Jim Smith has an update from overhead in Chopper 2.
Nutley impacted too
Nutley town officials say residents who receive Newark water may also be experiencing discoloration or low pressure.
They say people should let their water run for 10 to 15 minutes before using it.
Boil water advisory
Newark officials are now advising people to boil water until further notice.
The mayor and public safety director say crews will also be going door-to-door to hand out water.
Newark service impacted
People in Newark are experiencing little-to-no water pressure because of the break.
Officials encourage those with a water emergency to call 973-733-3654.
For resident questions, call 973-733-4311.
Break in Belleville
Belleville town officials say the break happened at Branch Brook Park, on the Newark border.
They say people may be experiencing discolored water or low-to-no water pressure.
Crews are working to repair the main and pump water to Clara Maass Medical Center.