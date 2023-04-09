Mayor: Imam stabbed during prayer service at Paterson, N.J. mosque

PATERSON, N.J. -- A stabbing at a New Jersey mosque on Sunday left an imam hospitalized.

It happened during early morning prayer while worshippers marked the holy month of Ramadan.

The imam at Omar Mosque in Paterson was stabbed while leading a 5:30 a.m. service. CBS2 has learned he is in stable condition.

There was still a heavy police presence, including the sheriff's office, at the mosque on Sunday evening as people returned to pray.

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Serif Zorba, was apprehended.

Mayor Andre Sayegh told CBS2 the stabbing happened as everyone was on the ground praying, and was unprovoked.

Some people jumped in to render aid to the imam, as others restrained the suspect and called police.

A spokesperson for the mosque said there were around 200 people inside at the time of the attack, and that the suspect is someone that has come to the mosque a few times but is not a regular member.

"When they kneeled down, he lunged forward a knife and stabbed Imam Sayid multiple times, at least twice," spokesperson Abdul Hamdan said. "We strongly believe this is an isolated incident."

"It's an ongoing investigation. We don't know the motive, but do know that the imam is in stable condition, thankfully. He was originally in critical condition. Apparently, he was stabbed in his lung. He has a collapsed lung, which is very serious situation," Sayegh said.

CBS2 was inside the mosque earlier Sunday evening as people returned for the early evening prayer and many more people came to pray.

CBS2 was told the imam is expected to make a full recovery, and the Passaic County prosecutor said she will release more info later Sunday.