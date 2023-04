Police say a 32-year-old man was arrested. The imam is expected to make a full recovery. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

Imam stabbed inside Paterson, N.J. mosque Police say a 32-year-old man was arrested. The imam is expected to make a full recovery. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On