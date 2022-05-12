Mayor Eric Adams signs law requiring all job postings to include minimum and maximum salary
NEW YORK -- On Thursday morning, Mayor Eric Adams signed the Salary Disclosure Law, which is meant to bring greater transparency for people looking for a job in the city.
The law makes it illegal to post any job listing that doesn't include the minimum and maximum salary offered for the position.
Officials say that will eliminate inherent bias in setting employee salaries.
The law also includes instructions for employees paid by the hour, and for small businesses.
