Mayor Eric Adams lays out women's health agenda

NEW YORK -- Looking to put an end to decades of systemic inequity, Mayor Eric Adams announced his plans Tuesday for a city women's health agenda.

"We have an outdated attitude towards women's health," Adams said. "Women's health is more than the ability to reproduce. It's about being able to live your life on your own terms."

Among the mayor's planned initiatives, he wants to relaunch the Sexual Education Task Force, expand access to medication abortion at Department of Health and Mental Hygiene clinics, and immediately commit to tracking rates of diseases, including cancer, mental health conditions, and heart disease.

The findings would shape the work various city agencies do for women's health.