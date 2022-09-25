Mayor Eric Adams joins relief team in Puerto Rico to help with Hurricane Fiona response

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams will be in Puerto Rico on Sunday to join a relief team from several New York City emergency agencies.

On Saturday, 50 New York state troopers took off from John F. Kennedy International Airport to head to the island and help local organizations with relief operations. Jet Blue Airlines donated the flight.

New Jersey is also sending help. Seventy-five troopers boarded buses then a plane for a two-week mission on the island, focusing on humanitarian aid.

For some of the troopers, the tribute is deeply personal, as many have families who live on the island.

"It's a tremendous source of pride for us here that when disaster strikes around the country, even off the continental U.S., they come to the New Jersey State Police to deploy," Col. Patrick Callahan told CBS2.

This wave of troopers will stay for two weeks, then another group will go.

