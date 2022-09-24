New Jersey state police head to Puerto Rico to assist with Fiona recovery

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - The former Hurricane Fiona has now been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone.

It made landfall in Canada overnight.

Saturday morning, a group of New Jersey state troopers are heading to Puerto Rico to assist local authorities in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona.

As CBS2's Christina Fan reports, a contingent of 75 New Jersey state troopers boarded buses and then a plane for Puerto Rico Saturday morning, where much of the hurricane-ravaged island remains without power and water.

"It's a tremendous source of pride for us here that when disaster strikes around the country, and even off the continental U.S., that they come to the New Jersey state police to deploy and assist them," Col. Patrick Callahan of the New Jersey State Police.

For many families and organizations with boots on the ground, the scenes feel like deja vu.

"People are having to start over again. Some of these are the same people who were impacted by Hurricane Maria and earthquakes, and so they have started over again now multiple times," said Charlotte Gossett Navarro, the Hispanic Federation's Puerto Rico chief director.

The Hispanic Federation, based out of Manhattan, has been on the ground in Puerto Rico since Hurricane Maria five years ago, raising and investing over $50 million, while collaborating with over 100 local nonprofits but communities continue to struggle, and some are currently hard to reach.

"We want to send in large amounts of food and water, but because of the infrastructure damage to roads, there are some areas that we just can't send trucks into," Navarro said.

So they find alternative ways to get as close as they can, then break down the distribution in order to deliver them safely.

As Puerto Rico forges ahead, the nonprofit says there is potential to rebuild the island in a more resilient way.

"If that rebuild of that electric grid happens immediately, and that it happens in a way that it will be resilient and it will be less dependent on fossil fuel," said Hispanic Federation President and CEO Frankie Miranda.

The troopers flying down will be assisting in humanitarian relief, handing out food, and with directing traffic since so much of the island remains without power.