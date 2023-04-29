Is Gracie Mansion haunted? Mayor Eric Adams tells CBS2 "there's an energy"

NEW YORK -- Does Mayor Eric Adams need to hire Ghostbusters for Gracie Mansion?

He sat down with CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer this week on "The Point" to talk about a range of topics.

"Is it creepy living here in Gracie Mansion?" Kramer asked.

"People think I'm joking, but there's a ghost that runs around here," Adams said, laughing.

"There's ghosts?" Kramer asked.

"Well, I think a building with this much history and how long it has been, I believe that there's an energy that you feel in here. When people hear of ghosts, they think of movies. Like, I think there's an energy that's in this building," Adams said.

"Do you hear noises and they go 'tap tap tap,' or you're just feeling...?" Kramer asked.

"You hear squeaks ... You hear a door close," Adams said. "You hear, there are different sounds you hear inside the building as I walk around at night, you can hear them."

Of course, they got serious, speaking about the city's budget and the inclusion of bail reform and much more.

