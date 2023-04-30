Watch CBS News
Local News

Mayor Eric Adams on reimagining New York City post-COVID, ghosts in Gracie Mansion, NYPD budget and more

By Marcia Kramer

/ CBS New York

The Point: One-on-one with Mayor Eric Adams
The Point: One-on-one with Mayor Eric Adams 19:07

Mayor Eric Adams is many things: a blue-collar mayor trying to keep the city afloat, a technology geek and a New Yorker with plenty of swagger. 

This week, "The Point with Marcia Kramer" went on a field trip to Gracie Mansion to speak with the mayor one-on-one. 

Talking Points

Adams announced a new budget that preaches fiscal austerity on one hand and generosity to city workers on the other. But, yes, the City Council has different priorities. 

He discusses what needs to change for New York City to be successful post-COVID, why he's challenging City Council members intent on defunding the NYPD and more. 

Watch the conversation here or in the player below. 

The Point: One-on-one with Mayor Eric Adams 19:07

Your Point

How old is too old to run for president or mayor? Should the state take steps to get New Yorkers to stop smoking?

Your Point: How old is too old to run for president or mayor? 02:37

Exclamation Point

In a conversation exclusively on CBS News New York, Mayor Adams describes why he believes Gracie Mansion is haunted and the "spiritual energy" he senses inside the historic residence. 

Exclamation Point: Mayor Adams on ghosts in Gracie Mansion 09:41

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for "Exclamation Point," an extended conversation with our guests.   

Marcia Kramer
marcia-kramer-small-2020.png

Marcia Kramer joined CBS2 in 1990 as an investigative and political reporter. Prior to CBS2, she was the City Hall bureau chief at the New York Daily News.

First published on April 30, 2023 / 12:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.