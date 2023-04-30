Mayor Eric Adams on reimagining New York City post-COVID, ghosts in Gracie Mansion, NYPD budget and more

Mayor Eric Adams is many things: a blue-collar mayor trying to keep the city afloat, a technology geek and a New Yorker with plenty of swagger.

This week, "The Point with Marcia Kramer" went on a field trip to Gracie Mansion to speak with the mayor one-on-one.

Talking Points

Adams announced a new budget that preaches fiscal austerity on one hand and generosity to city workers on the other. But, yes, the City Council has different priorities.

He discusses what needs to change for New York City to be successful post-COVID, why he's challenging City Council members intent on defunding the NYPD and more.

Watch the conversation here or in the player below.

Your Point

How old is too old to run for president or mayor? Should the state take steps to get New Yorkers to stop smoking?

Exclamation Point

In a conversation exclusively on CBS News New York, Mayor Adams describes why he believes Gracie Mansion is haunted and the "spiritual energy" he senses inside the historic residence.

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for "Exclamation Point," an extended conversation with our guests.