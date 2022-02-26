Mayor Eric Adams commissions Staten Island Ferry boat named for New York's first free Black community
NEW YORK -- On Friday, Mayor Eric Adams commissioned a Staten Island Ferry boat named for New York's first free Black community.
The "Sandy Ground" honors the rich history of Black New Yorkers living on Staten Island.
The community settled there nearly 200 years ago and served as a stop on the historic Underground Railroad.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.