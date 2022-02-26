Watch CBS News

Mayor Eric Adams commissions Staten Island Ferry boat named for New York's first free Black community

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- On Friday, Mayor Eric Adams commissioned a Staten Island Ferry boat named for New York's first free Black community.

The "Sandy Ground" honors the rich history of Black New Yorkers living on Staten Island.

The community settled there nearly 200 years ago and served as a stop on the historic Underground Railroad.

CBSNewYork Team
The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 25, 2022 / 7:56 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

